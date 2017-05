Dixie Dave Allen Performs - Dixie Dave Allen will be at tomorrow's first Villive Summer Concert! Tonight he's performing just for you!

Musical “Smoke on the Mountain” Coming to the Stage in Pelzer - Telling the story of a hilariously honest family who takes over a church service in 1930’s North Carolina, Smoke on the Mountain is coming t…

Larry the Cable Guy to Perform Stand-Up During Free Celebrity Concert - Celebrities are crawling all over Greenville for the BMW Charity Pro-Am, and among the first-timers is comedian “Larry the Cable Guy!” He wi…

A Performance From Smoke on the Mountain - If you want to check out Smoke on the Mountain, it's going on Friday through Sunday at the Pelzer Auditorium, in Pelzer! Now, here is a litt…

Flipside Alternative Arts Festival - An arts show unlike maybe any you have ever been to before, featuring art where the artists don’t mind it being called unusual. It’s called …

Happy + Hale Brings Healthy Smoothies and Dishes to Greenville - With healthy breakfast bowls, salads, juices and smoothies, Raleigh-based restaurant Happy + Hale is finally opening its doors in downtown G…

Which Way Do Windmills Turn? - What's the longest book in the bible? Jack Roper has the answers to this and more in tonight’s “You Don’t Know Jack.”

“Fashion for Their Future” - Eric Forrest from "Ink n Ivy" is with us tonight along with Charity Fogle, to talk about the "Fashion for Their Future" charity fashion show…

Greenville Greek Festival - It's one of the most popular events in Greenville and it starts on Thursday, the Greenville Greek Festival. Our guests are here to tell us a…