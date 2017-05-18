Dozens of gang members indicted in Western NC on numerous charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – The US Attorney’s Office says 83 alleged leaders and members of the United Blood Nation gang have been indicted on numerous charges including federal racketeering conspiracy charges and other charges including murder.

Hundreds of officers participated in the arrest of 73 of the suspects Thursday morning. 10 suspects are still on the loose.

“The murders, the assaults, the robberies, the drug deals, each and every crime committed by these ruthless gang members was a blow to the safety of our communities,” says Special Agents in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina John Strong.

“Innocent families should not suffer because of the violent actions of others. Anyone who tries to fill the criminal void left by today’s arrests should know, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will come after you next.”

Agents and officers seized 36 guns, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, MDMA, prescription pills, other narcotics and drug paraphernalia, counterfeit checks, credit cards and gift cards, and credit card making devices.

Full list of 83 defendants:

Sherman Devante Addison, a/k/a “Ace,” 22, of Shelby.

Aaron Demitri Alexander, a/k/a “A Dawg,” 24, of Charlotte.

Montraya Antwain Atkinson, a/k/a “Hardbody,” 30, of Raleigh, N.C.

Freddrec Deandre Banks, a/k/a “Drec/Banga,” 21, of Shelby.

James Baxton, a/k/a “Frank White,” 43, incarcerated in New York.

Bradley Beauchamp, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Destinee Danyell Blakeney, a/k/a “Lady Rude,” 22, of Morven, N.C.

Antonio Dontre Brooks, a/k/a “Montana,” 24, of Shelby.

Antarious Qaushard Byers, a/k/a “Bang,” 23, of Shelby.

Renaldo Rodregus Camp, a/k/a “Rodeo/Drop,” 39, of Shelby.

Shakira Monique Campbell, a/k/a “Lady Rage,” 23, of Charlotte.

Adrian Nayron Coker, a/k/a “Gotti,” 27, of Gastonia, N.C.

Brandon Khalil Covington, a/k/a “Blokka,” 24, of Charlotte.

Alex Levi Cox, a/k/a “Quick,” 26, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Marquel Michael Cunningham, 20, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Richard Diaz, a/k/a “Damu,” 32, of Charlotte.

James Walter Dowdle, a/k/a “Staxx,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

John Paul Durant, a/k/a “JP/Glock/Gudda,” 28, of Shelby.

Cynthia Gilmore, a/k/a “Cynthia Young/Lady Bynt,” 41, of Raleigh.

Shamon Movair Goins, a/k/a “Rugie,” 26, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Pedro Gutierrez, a/k/a “Magoo/Light/Inferno,” 44, incarcerated in New York.

Jalen Raekwon Hackney, a/k/a “Menace,” 19, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Christopher Dentre Hamrick, a/k/a “Red Dot,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Lavaughn Antonio Hanton, a/k/a “Killem/Billy-D,” 33, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Anthony Oneil Harrison, a/k/a “Ant,” 20, of Charlotte.

Bianca Kiashie Harrison, a/k/a “Lady Gunz,” 27, of Raleigh.

Quincy Delone Haynes, a/k/a “Black Montana,” 38, Shelby.

Delonte Maurice Hicks, a/k/a “BBB Shooter/Black,” 28, of Morven.

Jasmin Reikeem Hicks, a/k/a “Rude,” 26, of Morven.

Bobby Earl Hines, a/k/a “Swahili,” 34, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Raheam Shumar Hopper, a/k/a “Bone,” 23, of Shelby.

Wesley Javon Howze, a/k/a “Drama,” 21, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Donl Lequintin Hunsucker, a/k/a “Remy,” 31, of Charlotte.

Dricko Dashon Huskey, a/k/a “Drizzy,” 25, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Muhammad John Jackson, a/k/a “Picasso,” 32, of Charlotte.

Terrence Thomas Johnsom, a/k/a “Sypher,” 40, of Shelby.

Joe Tarpeh Johnson, a/k/a “JR/Big Pusha/Kutthroat,” 26, of Charlotte.

Latif Nakia Antoine Johnson, a/k/a “Billy Solo,” 23, of Charlotte, N.C.

Tonney Horatio Kerbay, a/k/a “Rich Tonney,” 29, of Charlotte.

Rashad Monte King, a/k/a “Billy Kilo Montana,” 25, of Charlotte.

Barrington Audley Lattibeaudiere, a/k/a “Bandana/Bobby Seale,” 30, of North Lauderdale, Florida.

Juan Cruz Leon, a/k/a “Jefe,” 21, of Charlotte.

Renaire Roshique Lewis, Jr., a/k/a “Banz/Esco,” 22, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Lamonte Kentrell Lloyd, a/k/a “Murda Mo/Moo,” 23, incarcerated in North Carolina.

David Matthew Lowe, a/k/a “Gucci,” 26, of Shelby.

Charles Kenyon Lytle, a/k/a “Kam,” 39, of Charlotte.

Terry Lavon Maddox, a/k/a “Turbo,” 26, of Shelby.

Bradon Theodore Manning, a/k/a “Billy B,” 28, of Columbia, S.C.

Travis Cordell McClain, a/k/a “Fridaay Daa Thuurteenth,” 25, of Charlotte.

Robert Allen McClinton, a/k/a “Trigga,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Isaac Nabah MckIntosh, a/k/a “Mac,” 26, of Charlotte.

D’Angelo De’Mara McNeil, a/k/a “Dutch,” 26, of Charlotte.

Christopher Lashon Miller, a/k/a “Dro,” 23, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Johnny Thomas Mitchell, a/k/a “Joker,” 37, of Shelby.

Christopher O’Brien Moore, a/k/a “Ratchet,” 22, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Myquan Lamar Nelson, a/k/a “Dripz,” 26, of Charlotte.

Thomas Oliver, a/k/a “T.O., Recon,” 31, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Kolawole Olalekan Omotosho, a/k/a “Rugged Red,” 19, of Jacksonville, N.C.

James Bradin Pegues, 30, of Charlotte.

Deshawn Deonta Peterkin, a/k/a “Proo,” 28, of Morven.

Laquida Shuntae Poston, a/k/a “Lady Recon,” 25, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Austin Demontry Potts, a/k/a “Big Tek, B-Tek,” 23, of Charlotte.

Tyquan Ramont Powell, a/k/a “Savage,” 22, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Omar Lionel Reed, a/k/a “Omega,” 38, incarcerated in New Mexico.

Omari Rosero, a/k/a “Uno B,” 40, incarcerated in New York.

Porsha Talina Rosero, a/k/a “Porsha Talina Gowdy/Lady Uno B,” 34, of Syracuse, New York.

Kenneth Marquise Ruff, a/k/a “Red Hot,” 26, of Shelby.

Rashad Sattar, 20, of Fort Lauderdale.

Alandus Montrell Smith, a/k/a “Kadafia,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Anthony Bernard Smith, a/k/a “Redd Lion,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Denzel Lamont Spikes, a/k/a “Dinki/Dino,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Isaiah Devon Stallworth, a/k/a “Zay/Juice,” 25, of Charlotte.

Cedric Lexander Surratt, a/k/a “Hollywood/5-Star,” 29, of Charlotte.

Peatrez Lamar Teaste, a/k/a “P-Wheezy,” 24, of Myrtle Beach.

Jhad Elijah Thorbourne, a/k/a “Flight,” 23, of Charlotte.

Lavon Christopher Turner, a/k/a “Hungry,” 27, Charlotte.

Jesse James Watkins, a/k/a “Showtime,” 33, of Charlotte.

Quintez Lamar Watkins, a/k/a “Bandana,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

David Earl Watson, a/k/a “Gunz,” 31, of Jacksonville.

Twylain Stanley Wilson, a/k/a “5 Alive,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Ronald Anthony Wofford, 27, of Charlotte.

Jonathan Wray, a/k/a “Jon Jon/Yungin,” 26, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Patrick Devon Wray, a/k/a “Ike, Murda,” 28, of Shelby.