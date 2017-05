GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed a Greenville business on Thursday morning.

Firefighters say Cash Car Rental and Sales is a total loss.

Heavy flames were showing when crews got to the fire around 5:30 a.m. Will Brosius with Greenville City Fire Department said about 30 firefighters responded to the fire and went into defensive attack mode. Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to other structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.