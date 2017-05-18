100 New Jobs: Itron expanding in Oconee Co.

By Published: Updated:
governors office

OCONEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Itron – a company that produces devices to help make resourceful use of energy and water – will hire 100 people as it expands in Oconee County.

The company plans to invest $8 million into it’s location on South Highway 11 in West Union. It’s been part of the business community for more than 50 years according to the company.

Itron plans to produce natural gas meters at that location.

“We are proud of our roots in the area,” said Itron Oconee Senior Operations Manager Mike Higgins in a written statement, “and we are glad to support economic growth in South Carolina.”

No timetable for hiring the 100 openings was given in the news release. Itron referred anyone interested to the company website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s