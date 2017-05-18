1 dead, 22 pedestrians hurt in NYC crash, no terrorism suspected

NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.

The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.

The driver ran up on the sidewalk and continued fro 3 blocks until he hit a metal stanchion.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

The mayor says no indication of terrorism.

The suspect is Richard Rojas is US citizen and is a veteran.

He is a 26-year-old from the Bronx with 2 prior DWIs, according to officials.

He says they are reinforcing major point of the city with anti-terrorism units from the NYPD as a precaution.