Attempted murder charges in golf cart crash, chase in Greenwood Co.





Video Credit: Dustin Aliffi – Chase starts at 1:30.

GREENWOOD Co., SC (WSPA) – Charges have been upgraded for a man accused of hitting a golf cart with his truck and leading Greenwood County deputies on a chase.

Two 14-year-old boys in the cart were hurt.

Randall T. Burdette is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights and malicious damage to property, according to the Greenwood Co. Detention Center.

Bond was denied yesterday.

Greenwood County deputies say they responded to a crash on Saddle Hill Road around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatch told them a white truck hit an ATV before leaving the area.

When deputies got there they saw a heavily damaged golf cart and a crowd trying to give aid to the boys lying on the ground.

Witnesses say the suspect in the truck was Burdette.

THE CHASE

Deputies tried to pull Burdette over on Highway 72 and a chase started, according to the report.

The deputy said they pulled in front of Burdette to try to reroute his direction away from the bypass, because they were afraid he would run someone else over.

Burdette turned onto Old Abbeville Highway and kept going at a high-rate of speed, according to the report.

The chase ended when Burdette crashed in Edgefield County.

THE BOYS IN THE GOLF CART

The victims told deputies they were waiting for traffic to pass before leaving a stop sign.

They say Burdette pulled past them and pulled over on the shoulder, got out and yelled “Hey.”

They told Burdette they didn’t know him. They say Burdette appeared to be confused and upset and yelled at them.

Burdette got back in the truck, pulled off again and them pulled over a second time.

The golf cart got to the bottom of the hill when they heard a loud engine.

They looked back and saw Burdette running over the golf cart.

CRIMINAL BACKGROUND FROM SLED

11/20/2016 – Charged with Driving Under Suspension, Threatening Life, Person, or Family of Official and Reckless Driving

3/19/2017 – Charged with DUI 1st offense