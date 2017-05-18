Man tried to smother girlfriend with pillow in Greer, police say

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greer have arrested a man they say tried to kill his girlfriend by smothering her with a pillow.

32-year-old Angelo Kendrick is charged with Attempted Murder and Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature.

According to a police report, Kendrick took his girlfriend’s phone and broke it to keep her from calling police during the early morning hours of April 27. The report goes on to say that Kendrick climbed on top of her on a bed and held a pillow down on her face while telling her, “I’m going to kill you.”

The report says that the victim was able to lock Kendrick out of the apartment and call 911.

The report says that another domestic incident between the two happened later in the day.

Kendrick is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.