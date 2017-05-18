Man who shot at deputy after traffic stop arrested, Anderson Co. deputies say

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man who they say fired shots at an officer and fled a traffic stop Wednesday night.

31-year-old Justin Kvalheim Babby is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

Deputies say they tried to stop Babby for a traffic violation on Belton Highway when he fired shots at the deputy and fled on foot. The deputy was not hurt in the incident, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

More than a dozen deputies were at the scene around 10 p.m. A helicopter and K-9 officers also joined in the search for the suspect.

Deputies say Babby was arrested at a home in Anderson County.