Ninety Six woman killed in crash in Saluda Co.

SALUDA Co., SC (WSPA) A woman from Ninety Six, SC was killed in a crash Thursday morning, according to the Saluda County Coroner, Carl Simmons.

It happened in the 1900 block of Greenwood Highway around 8:25 a.m.

Jacqualine Amanda McCarthy, 22, was driving west bound toward Saluda when her car left the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree, according to the coroner.

Simmons says she was wearing a seat belt but was heavily entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The autopsy is schedule for Friday.

The accident is still being investigated by the coroner’s office and the SC Highway Patrol.

