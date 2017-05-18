Park Hop Scavenger Hunt kicks off in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville’s Annual Park Hop Scavenger Hunt launches on May 19.

This scavenger hunt is an adventure designed to help Greenville County residents discover parks in their community and to encourage physical activity.

The Park Hop Scavenger Hunt will feature parks from each of the park partners, with a corresponding interactive clue, released each week from local media outlets. Participants will take their Park Passport to each park and discover the answers to the scavenger hunt clues.

At the end of the summer you can submit answers for a chance to win prizes like water park passes, t-shirts, or camping gear.

You can submit your clues by mailing in the passport with the clue answers and a brief survey to P.O. Box 2284, Greenville, SC 29602. You can also complete the survey online.

The program is part of Livewell Greenville. The Park Hop Scavenger Hunt has been a summer-long tradition since 2013.