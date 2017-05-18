Person in dinosaur costume spooks carriage horses, injuring driver

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA/WCBD) – A carriage driver was taken to the hospital after a person in an orange dinosaur costume spooked horses in Charleston, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the person in the costume was walking on the sidewalk just ahead of the horse drawn carriage. They say the person in the costume stopped and began making growling noises at the horses.

Police say the spooked horses began backing up and struck an unoccupied car. The driver of the carriage lost his balance and fell off of the carriage and was run over by the carriage.

The driver was taken to Roper Hospital with minor injuries. Nobody else was injured.

Tommy Doyle, the manager of Palmetto Carriage Works, issued the following statement about the incident.

“Around 5:30pm today one of Palmetto Carriage Works carriage tours was approached by an individual dressed in a dinosaur costume. The person ignored multiple warnings from the carriage driver and bystanders to move away from the horses. The horses reacted, causing the driver to be thrown from the carriage and one of the horses to take a seated position.” The driver was transported to the hospital and suffered a broken foot. The horse named Yogi received very minor abrasions and is resting well back at the Big Red Barn with the other horse named Boo Boo. Today’s assault is outrageous and has no place in Charleston. The harassment our horses and mules receive from radical animal rights activists is creating an environment that is dangerous for animals and people. The City of Charleston needs to condemn these tactics and warn groups that encourage this behavior that their rhetoric is fueling this danger. Palmetto Carriage Works loves our animals and their wellbeing is our top priority. We wish we could say the same about the individual in the dinosaur costume and the groups encouraging this dangerous behavior.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 843-743-7200.