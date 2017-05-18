Preventing tick bites this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Warmer weather means it’s prime time for tick bites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tick-borne diseases are on the rise. The CDC says May through July is when people get more tick bites than any other times of the year.

Bon Secours Physician, Dr. Robert Johnson, at Powdersville Family Practice says now is the time to take preventive measures, like wearing repellent, and checking for and removing ticks as soon as you see them.

“Anytime there’s warm weather, so usually starting in the spring, through the fall, you can get ticks,” Dr. Johnson explained. “Most ticks are harmless, but the deer ticks which are very tiny and harder to see tend to carry the communicable diseases such as Lyme or Rocky Mountain spotted fever.”

If you notice any symptoms it’s best to go to the doctor. Also be sure to check out your pets for any signs of ticks.

