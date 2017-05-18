Safety check point in Spartanburg Co. May 18

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are conducting a safety check point within the county of Spartanburg on Thursday May 18, 2017.

They says they are looking for seat belt and child restraint compliance and all other traffic laws.

If you are stopped you will be asked for your:

Driver’s license

Vehicle registration

Proof of insurance

They say the check points are part of the Highway Safety Grant.

They say the checkpoints are used to reduce the number of traffic collisions and aggressive driving incidents.

They hope is reduce the total vehicle accidents and injuries within the county.