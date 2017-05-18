Crash knocks out power to school, others in Laurens Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — School officials say power has been restored at Waterloo Elementary School.

The school was without power following a box truck crash on Highway 221.

Troopers report the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday at 10265 Highway 221 in Waterloo.

“Students and teachers are adjusting to the environment and carrying on with their work. District Student Nutrition Services is preparing a contingency plan to ensure that the students will receive a quality lunch with or without power. If the power remains off, students with transportation may be dismissed at noon (after lunch). Other students will continue to be cared for until the normal bus departure time at the school,” according to a news release from the school district.

School officials said power had been restored at 9:42 a.m.

Duke Energy reports 173 customers in the area are without power as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Electricity is expected to be restored at the school and to other customers by 10:30 am.

Troopers say no one was hurt in the crash.

