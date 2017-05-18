Take steps to prevent skin cancer

Free screenings offered Saturday

WSPA Staff Published:

(WSPA) – With temperatures heating up, many people are spending more time outdoors. But that time in the sun brings an increased risk of skin cancer.

Doctors say limiting direct exposure is important to preventing skin cancer. They say you should wear sunscreen each day on all skin exposed to the sunlight. Regular visits to the dermatologist can also help prevent the spread of melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Dermatologists can examine moles and skin changes.

Doctors say cancer can be treated and cured when caught in the early stages.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and Piedmont Dermatology will offer skin cancer screenings this weekend. The screenings are free and registration is not necessary. The screenings are from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the cancer center at 104 Innovation Drive in Greenville.

