Teacher inappropriately touched student at Greenville school, warrants say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A teacher has been arrested after police say he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl at a Greenville school.

Eric Means, a teacher at League Academy, is charged with third degree Assault and Battery.

According to warrants, Means rubbed the victim’s back, manipulated her bra strap, and touched and rubbed her thigh over the course of a few months.

Greenville County Schools says Means has been put on administrative leave.

In a statement, the district says they are “concerned by these allegations and will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation.”

According to the website for League Academy, Means is an 8th grade science teacher and has been with the district since August of 2016.