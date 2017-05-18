Thousands of pounds of food delivered to hundreds in Marion

MARION, NC (WSPA) – MANNA FoodBank delivered over 2,400 pounds of food to hundreds of people in Marion after a $25,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare.

The food bank was able to deliver fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy products to over 100 households, Thursday morning.

The food was distributed at the Clinchfield United Methodist Church food pantry.

According to a news release, the MANNA Express program helps up to 300 people a week by distributing 6,000 pounds of food to those in need.

The release says that almost 1.7 million North Carolinians (16.5% of the state) are food insecure and don’t have reliable access to food.

MANNA Express says they have given out almost 260,000 pounds of food since last year.

MANNA FoodBank deliver to Marion, NC View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Food-insecure residents of McDowell County receive delivery of fresh, perishable foods like produce, dairy, meats and breads at the Clinchfield United Methodist Church food pantry in Marion, N.C. through MANNA FoodBank's MANNA Express program on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (PHOTO: Provided/Kathy Kmonicek)