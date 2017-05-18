Thousands of pounds of food delivered to hundreds in Marion

WSPA Staff Published:
Food-insecure residents of McDowell County receive delivery of fresh, perishable foods like produce, dairy, meats and breads at the Clinchfield United Methodist Church food pantry in Marion, N.C. through MANNA FoodBank's MANNA Express program on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (PHOTO: Provided/Kathy Kmonicek)

MARION, NC (WSPA) – MANNA FoodBank delivered over 2,400 pounds of food to hundreds of people in Marion after a $25,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare.

The food bank was able to deliver fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy products to over 100 households, Thursday morning.

The food was distributed at the Clinchfield United Methodist Church food pantry.

According to a news release, the MANNA Express program helps up to 300 people a week by distributing 6,000 pounds of food to those in need.

The release says that almost 1.7 million North Carolinians (16.5% of the state) are food insecure and don’t have reliable access to food.

MANNA Express says they have given out almost 260,000 pounds of food since last year.

MANNA FoodBank deliver to Marion, NC

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s