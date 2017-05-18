Union County Wins 4A State Softball Title

Union County scored four runs in the home seventh inning for a 5-2, walk-off win over Hartsville Wednesday night.

The Jackets take the title series two games to none and win their third state crown in four years.

Byrnes fell to White Knoll, 4-3 in 5A, forcing a decisive third game Friday night at Lander.

Crescent lost at Hanahan, 2-1, meaning the Tigers and Hawks will play a deciding game Friday at USC.

Dixie built an early 3-0 lead but lost in walk-off fashion at East Clarendon, 4-3, giving the Wolverines the 1A state crown.