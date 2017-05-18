Upstate student named female high school athlete of the year

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A junior at Dorman High School was named Female High School Athlete of the Year by the website MaxPreps.com.

Thayer Hall was presented with the award at Thursday night at the high school’s Athletic Awards Assembly by Gunnery Sergeant James Spence of the United States Marine Corps.

“MaxPreps congratulates Thayer Hall on being named the High School Female Athlete of the Year,” said Founder and President of MaxPreps Andy Beal. “High school sports are designed to build character and foster teamwork and a competitive spirit in our nation’s young people. The MaxPreps High School Athlete of the Year Award represents those outstanding qualities that make not just great athletes, but more importantly fine citizens. MaxPreps is proud to honor this fine student-athlete in collaboration with the United States Marine Corps.”

Hall plays volleyball for Dorman. She has been named South Carolina’s Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year two years in a row. She was also named MVP of the U20 Women’s Volleyball Pan American Cup in Costa Rica.

Hall has a 4.3 GPA and is a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. She also volunteers at a soup kitchen, the Special Olympics, Carolina Miracle League, and her church.

