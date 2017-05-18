CAUGHT ON CAMERA: School bus hit & run in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County School bus driver and an aide were injured Wednesday morning after what the district says was a hit and run accident.

The bus had no students on board when it was hit on Stallings Road in Taylors. The district says another vehicle hit the bus and left the scene of the crash.

The bus driver and the aide on board were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The school district says the bus does have cameras installed and the video will be reviewed. A spokesperson says the district will fully cooperate with police and their effort to find the other driver.

Highway Patrol said they are investigating and have the tag number of the vehicle.