WARNING: federal jury phone scam

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – The US Marshals want to warn you about a jury telephone scam.

They say the scammer is posing as a law enforcment officer and says you missed federal jury duty.

You can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately.

Other variations include you failing to appear for a criminal court hearing on an “ongoing civil matter.”

They say the scammers also provide information like titles and badge numbers of legitimate law enforcement officer or court officials, names of federal judges and courtroom addresses.

They say scammers can even spoof their phone numbers on caller ID as if they are from a court or a government agency.

Marshals say they have even told their potential victims to meet them at the federal courthouse and intercept them before they get in the building.

Do not give them any personal identification or money to the caller.

Federal courts do not call prospective jurors and ask for money of personal information over the phone.

Marshals want you to report these calls with any avaialble caller ID information to your local FBI or US Marshal Service Office.

If you believe you may be a victim of the jury duty scam, identity theft, or other scheme, you can also file a complaint online with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at http://www.ic3.gov.

Additional information regarding juror scams: http://www.uscourts.gov/services-forms/jury-service/juror-scams