Byrnes overcame an early 4-0 White Knoll lead and went on to a 7-4 victory to claim the 5A state championship Friday night at Clinton.

It’s the Rebels second crown in four years and their fourth overall.

In Columbia, Crescent took a 7-6 lead over Hanahan in the top of the 12 but the Hawkettes rallied with two runs in the bottom half of the inning for the 8-7 victory and state crown in 3A.