Greek Fest, Tribe 5k and brewery anniversary on tap this weekend

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at some events happening in the area this weekend.

If you’re looking to get moving this weekend you can sign up for the Tribe 5K hosted by Iron Tribe Fitness in Greenville. It’s at 8:30 am tomorrow morning and it’s not a traditional 5K. They’ll have a workout at their Augusta Road location, a run to Cleveland Park and more. Registration costs $35 and the proceeds go to Vapor Ministries, they help alleviate poverty in third world countries. Their goal is to raise $7,000 so head over and help them reach their goal.

Greenville goes Greek this weekend! The Greek Festival is back and runs through Sunday. It’s held at Saint George Orthodox Cathedral. They’ll have live music, dancing, Greek crafts and food. Admission is just $1 for adults and it’s free for kids under 12.

Thomas Creek Brewery is turning 19 and you can celebrate with them tomorrow. They’re having an anniversary party from 2 pm until 8 pm. They’re over on Piedmont Highway in Greenville. Along with beer they’ll have live music and food trucks. Tickets are $10.