Greer Middle School teacher arrested for assaulting student

(WSPA) — Police confirmed Friday that a Greer Middle School teacher was arrested for allegedly assaulting a student.

The 12-year-old said she was inappropriately touched by Edwin Anthony “Tony” Thomas in a classroom in April, right before Spring Break.

Thomas tried to give the girl a hug and she said no, according to incident report. Students told a school resource officer that the girl put a desk between herself and Thomas, and he continued to chase her around the room, forcing her into a tight hug.

The victim also stated that Thomas would whisper in her ear that she had beautiful hair and rub her shoulders.

The incident report states that there were at least seven witnesses to many of these accounts.

Thomas has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Greenville County School District states Thomas was placed on administrative leave after the allegations arose and law enforcement was contacted.

A voicemail received by a parent of a Greer Middle School student states that Thomas resigned from his position. We have not been able to verify the voicemail with the school district at this time.

This is the second Greenville County teacher to be arrested in two days.