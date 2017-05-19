Hearing for Todd Kohlhepp tentatively scheduled, says source

A hearing in regards to the criminal case for Todd Kohlhepp is scheduled for next week, according to a source close to the case.

7 News is told that a hearing is scheduled for Friday May 26th in the morning, in which family members of the alleged victims of Todd Kohlhepp are asked to be at.

The details surrounding the hearing have not been released.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is not commenting on the tentative hearing at this time.

Todd Kohlhepp is currently facing 7 murder charges. Kohlhepp is accused of killing Charlie Carver, and Meagan and Johnny Coxie and burying them on his property in Woodruff. Kala Brown was also found alive, chained in a storage container on that property.

Investigators say Kohlhepp admitted to killing the 4 people in the Superbike Motorsports Shop in 2003.

Kohlhepp has been indicted on all charges.