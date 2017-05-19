Help find stolen peacock in Union Co.

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A woman says her peacock was possibly stolen and a man threw tails feathers at her and flipped her the bird.

IT happened on 5/18 in the 200 block of Black Bottom Rd. in Union.

The woman said a young man she didn’t know stopped in front of her home, rolled down the window and threw the tail feathers of a peacock out of the window into the ditch.

The man then flipped her off and sped away, according to the report.

Another woman says she fed two peacock’s at the home around 6:30 p.m., and both were fine.

She says one is missing now.

The bird is described as male, blue and teal and valued at $300.

The woman said she has a photo and video of the car.