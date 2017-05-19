CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) — This week, 7 News traveled to a city in Laurens County for Hometown Spotlight.

Clinton considers itself a small town with character.

City leaders say they’re looking to bring prospective business owners to downtown and are building retail and residential buildings on Main Street.

Local restaurants are some of the busiest in the area.

Presbyterian College also brings in thousands of students to the area.

The Rhythm on the Rails Festival will be held this weekend. Festival goers can enjoy music, food and carnival rides.

