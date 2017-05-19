I-40E closed near NC / TN line, overturned tar tanker

I-40 tar tanker spill
Courtesy NCDOT

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – I-40E near the NC / TN line is shutdown due to an overturned tanker truck.

The truck was almost full of tar and spilled it.

Drivers coming from Knoxville to NC are affected.

Drivers heading east on I-40 from the greater Knoxville area can take I-81 north then I-26 east to reach Asheville and continue through North Carolina on I-40.

The interstate may reopen by 9 p.m.

Traffic is utilizing the on and off-ramps at Exit 7 to continue on I-40. But the backup extended to the Tennessee state late before noon on Friday.

Courtesy NCDOT

