Man charged in crash that killed WNC teen

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a motorist on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a high school senior killed in a head-on collision last December.

Local media sources report 36-year-old Matthew Joseph Schmieder was indicted Tuesday in connection with the death of 17-year-old East Henderson High School student Derek Miller on Dec. 23, 2016.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said Schmieder was traveling south on a local road when he tried to pass several cars and hit Miller’s pickup truck. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schmieder, who suffered multiple injuries in the collision, was brought into court in a wheelchair on Thursday for his first appearance. He is jailed on a $200,000 bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.