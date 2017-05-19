Man gets 25 years for killing girlfriend’s toddler

By Published:
Jatin Posey
Jatin Posey

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 3 year-old son in Greenwood Co. has been sentenced.

Grady Funches was sentence to 25-years after pleading guilty to homicide by child abuse, according to court records.

Greenwood Co. Coroner’s Office says Jatin Posey died on July 6, 2016.

The autopsy shows the child died from blunt force trauma and the manner was homicide.

Grady Funches
Grady Funches

Police say they spoke to the boyfriend of the mother, 27-year-old Grady Lendarin Funches who said he put the child to bed around 8 p.m.

He told police he checked on the child and two others around 11 p.m. when he saw the child gasping for air and having a seizure.

He panicked, called 911 and began CPR.

The police report says no immediate injuries were found on the child.

 

Posey’s aunt told 7News that he was a sweet and bubbly child.

Crimes against kids

