Man who sued woman for $17.31 movie ticket to drop claim

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WCBD) — A Texas man who sued a woman he went on a date with for the price of a movie ticket plans to drop his lawsuit.

Brandon Vezmar tells the Austin American-Statesman that Crystal Cruz agreed to pay him back.

The 37-year-old filed a claim for $17.31, the price of a ticket to “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.” Vezmar says he met Cruz online and they went to see the 3D showing of the movie. He says the 35-year-old woman refused to stop texting. When he suggested she step outside to text, she left the theater and never returned.

The woman tells the newspaper Vezmar asked her later for the cost of the ticket, but she refused at first because “he took me out on a date.”

According to the paper, Cruz paid Vezmar back the money Thursday, May 18 after the producers of the television show Inside Edition asked her to meet Vezmar outside the movie theater.

He asked his supporters on Twitter to donate $17.31 to a charity of their choice “I put a lot on the line to try to make the texting stop.”

