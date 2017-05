(WSPA)- A new survey shows that younger generations are financially ambitious.

According to Bankrate.com, a survey found that millennials, on average, felt that by age 22 people should be able to pay for their own housing. That’s about a year and a half earlier than what baby boomers felt was appropriate.

Millennials also felt that you should pay for your cell phone bill by 18 1/2 and cover car payments by 20.