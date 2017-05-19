ReGenesis gives mobile health center to local medical school

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – ReGenesis Health Care has donated a mobile health unit to a medical school in the Upstate.

The gift to Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine was made Thursday according to the company. Mobile health units are useful to provide quick care to people who may not be able to get to a hospital.

The presentation was made at VCOM on Howard Street in Spartanburg.

ReGenesis provides health care options in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties. It started in 2003 by providing health care services to the Arkwright and Forest Park neighborhoods in Spartanburg.

VCOM also has campuses in Blacksburg, Virginia and Auburn, Alabama. The school says 60 percent of it’s graduates go into primary care specialties including family medicine, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.