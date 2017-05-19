Relay for Life in Greer City Park Friday night

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Relay for Life is happened 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday night in Greer City Park.

Relay is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track. Each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps.

There will be inflatables, food trucks, a silent auction, and other entertainment. Cocky and the Clemson Tiger will be present for a fun face off. There is also a survivor dinner at 5 p.m. Friday night.

You can help reach the $85,000 fundraising goal by donating here. Every donation helps the American Cancer Society.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries.