SC unemployment falls, number of people with jobs hits record high

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – The unemployment rate in South Carolina fell in April as a new record was set for people having jobs in the state.

The jobless rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.3 percent in April according to numbers released Friday by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Nearly 4,000 more people had jobs in April compared to March for a total number of 2,233,160 people employed.

“More and more people are feeling confident about the economy and are entering the workforce to take advantage of the opportunities available to them as businesses expand and grow here,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce in a written statement.

“But we have more work to do in helping to match the unemployed with the job openings across the state.”

South Carolina’s unemployment rate in April was slightly better than the national rate of 4.4 percent.

Here are the jobless rates for counties in the Upstate in April:

Union – 4.3 percent

Cherokee – 4.2 percent

Abbeville – 3.9 percent

Greenwood – 3.9 percent

Laurens – 3.7 percent

Oconee – 3.5 percent

Pickens – 3.5 percent

Spartanburg – 3.4 percent

Anderson – 3.3 percent

Newberry – 3.2 percent

Greenville – 3.1 percent