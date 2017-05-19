Sexual assault reported at Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating after a student reported they were sexually assaulted in a dormitory at Wofford College.

The student reported the assault happened on May 6 in Marsh Hall, a college spokeswoman wrote in an email.

Campus police and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating the report.

No arrest has been made as of Friday, May 19.

The college declined to release a copy of the incident report.

Marsh Hall houses male and female first-year residents, according to Wofford College’s website. Halls and bathrooms are single gender. The dormitory is supervised by a resident director and seven resident assistants.