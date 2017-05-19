Upstate woman dies in WY crash, man hurt

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) – A Utah truck driver faces felony charges after his truck smashed into a pickup truck on the shoulder of Interstate 80 in south-central Wyoming on Sunday, killing a woman and injuring a man from South Carolina.

The Rawlins Times reports (bit.ly/2pT8EGc) 50-year-old Chad Henderson of Layton, Utah, was charged Wednesday with aggravated homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault and battery. He did not enter a plea.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Ashley Michelle Mathews of Williamston, South Carolina, died the next day of injuries suffered in the crash while 30-year-old Christopher Albert Burton of Greenville, South Carolina, suffered a fractured vertebra.

Henderson told investigators he reached down to grab some candy, took his eyes off the road and drifted onto the shoulder near Rawlins.

Court records say Henderson told investigators he planned to stop at a Rawlins truck stop to sleep.

Information from: Rawlins (Wyo.) Daily Times, http://www.rawlinstimes.com

