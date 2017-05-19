Volvo testing self-driving garbage truck

By Published:
volvo self driving car truck garbage trash yellow

(WSPA) – Soon you could see less garbage truck drivers in your neighborhood, and more self-driving trucks.

Volvo says it will start testing out its self-driving garbage trucks.

The trucks reverse down streets and use laser sensors to make stops at each garbage can. Volvo trucks chief technology engineer says it’s more time-efficient, so the garbage man can stay near the back of the truck and load the trash.

The company says it plans to start testing next month on a closed course and will bring the trucks to the public later in the fall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s