Volvo testing self-driving garbage truck

(WSPA) – Soon you could see less garbage truck drivers in your neighborhood, and more self-driving trucks.

Volvo says it will start testing out its self-driving garbage trucks.

The trucks reverse down streets and use laser sensors to make stops at each garbage can. Volvo trucks chief technology engineer says it’s more time-efficient, so the garbage man can stay near the back of the truck and load the trash.

The company says it plans to start testing next month on a closed course and will bring the trucks to the public later in the fall.