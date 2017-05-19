West-Oak HS student sworn in as honorary deputy

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The newest deputy in Oconee County is about to graduate high school.

When David Fisher walks the halls of West-Oak High School, he is also on patrol. His love for law enforcement started a couple years ago, when he was in class and spotted Corporal Chris Roach across the hall.

“Every day since he’s called me boss,” remembered Cpl. Roach.

“It’s great, and a good boss to me,” agreed Fisher.

Since then, they’ve been inseparable. Fisher even decided he’d like to be a deputy when he graduates. Cpl. Roach says there was one thing that he would not stop asking about. “Where’s my uniform? Where’s my uniform?,” he recalled.

Cpl. Roach got together with his department and they planned a special ceremony for Fisher on Friday. They gave him his own deputy uniform and Sheriff Mike Crenshaw was on hand to swear him in as a permanent, honorary deputy.

“This is probably one of the greatest moments of being sheriff, in going on my 5 years now,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

This friendship won’t come to an end after graduation. They plan on continuing their partnership. They’ll now both be in blue.

“He’s a good kid,” Cpl. Roach said. “You know I wouldn’t have it any other way.”