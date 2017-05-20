1 dead, others hurt after head-on crash on US 76 in Pendleton

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and at least one other is injured after a head-on collision that happened on U.S. 76 at Singleton Avenue in Pendleton, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 10:23 p.m. Saturday.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

According to the coroner, a vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 76 crossed the median and struck a vehicle that was traveling north.

The driver of the vehicle that was traveling south died at the scene, the coroner says.

A young female passenger in that vehicle was taken by EMS to AnMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner says other people have also been taken to AnMed, but it is unclear how many others were injured in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

