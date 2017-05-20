Boy called police to say father had drugs in luggage, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are praising an 11-year-old boy who called police to report that his father had drugs in his luggage.

Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick said the boy also told officers on Wednesday that he had seen his father selling drugs earlier in the day.

Fitzpatrick called the boy “brave.”

Police say they found more than 200 grams of heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl, with a street value of about $8,500, in the suitcase.

Prosecutors say the father, 41-year-old Yamil Mercado, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of trafficking heroin and reckless endangerment of a child. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

The boy is in the care of family members. The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

More stories you may like on 7News

Power restored after collision caused outages in Greenville Co. Duke Energy is reporting that the power has been restored to the affected homes in the area sometime after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Woman killed in crash on Princeton Hwy in Greenville Co. A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 76 in Greenville County Friday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach strip club streamed naked images of waitress without consent, lawsuit claims A complaint filed May 5 alleges a North Myrtle Beach strip club set up webcams in the club’s dressing rooms linked to a pornographic website…

Woman falls to her death at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook A woman is dead after falling from the East Fork Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Haywood County.

‘GOOD JOB’ says man Tazed, arrested at Waffle House says report A man arrested at Waffle House in Boiling Springs told Spartanburg Co. deputies “Dude, good job,” according to a report.