Double homicide in Forest City under investigation

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA-TV) — Two people were shot and killed Friday night, according to Forest City Police.

It happened, around 11:15pm, on the 300 block of Arlington Street.

Officials say a man was found dead at the home and a woman was transported to Rutherford Regional where she later died.

Two juveniles, who live at the home, were able to run and were not hurt, police tell 7News.

Forest City Police say an unidentified male suspect is still at large and that no arrests have been made.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Forest City Police with the investigation.