Duke Energy: collision causing power outages in Greenville Co.

By Published:
Power outage

BEREA, SC (WSPA) – Hundreds of Duke Energy customers are without power in Greenville County.

Duke energy reports a collision damaged equipment, causing an outage. Customers between Berea and Dacusville are most impacted.

Highway Patrol say a collision occurred on White Horse Road at Old White Horse Road just after 1:06 a.m. Saturday and the road was blocked for several hours. A 7 News viewer tells us he experienced traffic back up to Duncan Chapel Road.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored to customers by noon Saturday. You can check the current outages here.

 

