Free breakfast, gifts for Upstate law enforcement

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Two local business owners spent months raising money to make a big event — even bigger.

A Law Enforcement Appreciation breakfast was held Friday at Tommy’s Country Ham House.

In addition to the hot meal on the house, officers, deputies, and troopers from Greenville County were given gifts.

Seabrook Marchant from Marchant Real Estate worked with Randy Looper from Carolina Creative to organize a drawing.

Leading up to the event, law enforcement officials could enter to win big-ticket items like golf packages, a BMW driving experience, shotguns, a YETI cooler, or gift cards.

In addition, every man or woman in blue walked away with a valor bag which was filled with items.

More than $30,000 in gifts were given out. That money came from a long list of sponsors.

“They all appreciate it and we also get a lot of thanks from the general public – people who know that we’re doing this,” said Marchant.

Former Clemson quarterback Woodrow Dantzler was also at the 3rd annual appreciation breakfast. He handed out Clemson apparel to those who could quickly answer some college football trivia.

“There were guys out in the parking lot when I pulled in rifling through their swag bags with smiles on their faces so it was great,” joked Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.