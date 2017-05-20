Missing woman with Alzheimer’s FOUND in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

Deputies and rescue personnel were searching for Norma Bostic off Glenn Street Extension.

Bloodhounds and a SLED helicopter were also being used in the search.

Deputies say Bostic went missing around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

She was found about half a mile from her last known location, according to deputies.

They say a deputy heard a female voice in a pasture adjacent to St. Luke’s Church Road, and after riding into the field, they found her on a fence line.

Rescue Squad members and EMS are treating the woman at the scene.

