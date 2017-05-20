Most popular jobs for college grads

WFLA Published:

(WFLA) — Thousands of college graduates recently walked the stage to get their diplomas, and are now looking for their first official job out of college. A new report from job site Glassdoor ranks the top 20 most popular jobs for college grads.

The most common job for new graduates is a sales associate. According to the report, the position’s median base pay is $38,000.

Research assistant, teaching assistant, intern and administrative assistant round out the top 5 most common jobs.

Jobs on the list with the highest median base pay include software engineer ($90,000), engineer ($70,500) and financial analyst ($64,453).

