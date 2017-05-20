USC Upstate Falls to Tennessee & Longwood in NCAA Softball Tournament

Knoxville, Tenn. (USC Upstate SID) – The 25th-ranked USC Upstate softball team dropped a 7-3 decision to No. 10 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in the winner’s bracket game of the Knoxville Regional from Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Spartans fall to 45-12 on the season while Tennessee improves to 46-10 overall.

Scoring Breakdown

Bottom 6 th – The Spartans extended their lead to 3-0 with one out on an RBI single to left field by Obier. Kendsey Chappelear came home on the single after reaching on an infield single and then stole second.

Top 7th – The Volunteers hit two home runs in the seventh and scored seven times to take a 7-3 lead over Upstate. Aubrey Leach and Meghan Gregg each homered for Tennessee as Leach hit a three-run homer and Gregg added a two-run home run. Haley Bearden began the scoring with a pinch-hit two RBI single to centerfield.

Notables

Caylan Arnold (20-8) earned the win throwing six innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits, no walks and one strikeout.

Holly McKinnon (25-8) suffered the loss in relief giving up seven runs (none earned) on four hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Spartan starter Lexi Shubert retired the first 16 batters she faced and did not allow a run or hit in 5.1 innings of work while walking three and striking out four.

The Volunteers outhit Upstate 4-3.

The Spartans were led offensively by Gilstrap, Obier and Chappelear with one hit each.

Obier finished the game with one RBI.

Four different Tennessee players contributed one hit apiece while Leach drove in a game-high three RBI.

Knoxville, Tenn. (USC Upstate SID) – The Longwood Lancers scored four runs in the top of the first and held off a late rally as the USC Upstate softball team fell 4-2 in an elimination game of the Knoxville Regional Saturday evening from Tennessee’s Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Spartans finish the season with a 45-13 record while Longwood improved to 30-28.

Scoring Breakdown

Bottom 4 th – The Spartans cut their deficit down to three runs in the fourth, scoring once to make the score 4-1. Brittany Case started the inning with a double and advanced to third when Ryan Rector singled to left field. Rector would get caught in a rundown between first and second that allowed Case to score.

Bottom 6th – Upstate made it a 4-2 game during the sixth scoring another run on an RBI single by Rector to right center field. Case led off with a triple to right field and crossed home plate on Rector's base hit.

Notables

Elizabeth McCarthy (15-10) earned the win giving up two runs on eight hits, no walks and one strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.

Lexi Shubert (19-5) took the loss throwing two-thirds of an inning and surrendered two runs on no hits, two walks and one strikeout.

The Spartans outhit the Lancers 8-4.

Case led Upstate with a 3-for-3 performance, including a double and a triple, with two runs scored.

Rector added two hits and one RBI.

Ansley Gilstrap, Karla Beasley and Kendsey Chappelear also posted one hit offensively.

Four different Longwood players had one hit each while Walters contributed a game-high three RBI.