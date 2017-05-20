USC Upstate Falls to Tennessee & Longwood in NCAA Softball Tournament

Knoxville, Tenn. (USC Upstate SID) – The 25th-ranked USC Upstate softball team dropped a 7-3 decision to No. 10 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in the winner’s bracket game of the Knoxville Regional from Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Spartans fall to 45-12 on the season while Tennessee improves to 46-10 overall.
Scoring Breakdown
- Bottom 1st – Upstate scored twice to begin the game and lead Tennessee 2-0 in the first. Ansley Gilstrap, who singled to lead off the inning, plated the game’s first run coming home on a fielder’s choice by Abbie Millete. The following play, Ryan Rector’s sacrifice fly to center field brought home Megan Obier from third.
- Bottom 6th – The Spartans extended their lead to 3-0 with one out on an RBI single to left field by Obier. Kendsey Chappelear came home on the single after reaching on an infield single and then stole second.
- Top 7th – The Volunteers hit two home runs in the seventh and scored seven times to take a 7-3 lead over Upstate. Aubrey Leach and Meghan Gregg each homered for Tennessee as Leach hit a three-run homer and Gregg added a two-run home run. Haley Bearden began the scoring with a pinch-hit two RBI single to centerfield.
Notables
- Caylan Arnold (20-8) earned the win throwing six innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits, no walks and one strikeout.
- Holly McKinnon (25-8) suffered the loss in relief giving up seven runs (none earned) on four hits, one walk and one strikeout.
- Spartan starter Lexi Shubert retired the first 16 batters she faced and did not allow a run or hit in 5.1 innings of work while walking three and striking out four.
- The Volunteers outhit Upstate 4-3.
- The Spartans were led offensively by Gilstrap, Obier and Chappelear with one hit each.
- Obier finished the game with one RBI.
- Four different Tennessee players contributed one hit apiece while Leach drove in a game-high three RBI.
Knoxville, Tenn. (USC Upstate SID) – The Longwood Lancers scored four runs in the top of the first and held off a late rally as the USC Upstate softball team fell 4-2 in an elimination game of the Knoxville Regional Saturday evening from Tennessee’s Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Spartans finish the season with a 45-13 record while Longwood improved to 30-28.
Scoring Breakdown
- Top 1st – Longwood plated four runs with two outs to lead 4-0 over Upstate. Glenn Walters plated three of the runs with her triple to right center field and Kasey Carr followed by reaching on a Spartan fielding error.
- Bottom 4th – The Spartans cut their deficit down to three runs in the fourth, scoring once to make the score 4-1. Brittany Case started the inning with a double and advanced to third when Ryan Rector singled to left field. Rector would get caught in a rundown between first and second that allowed Case to score.
- Bottom 6th – Upstate made it a 4-2 game during the sixth scoring another run on an RBI single by Rector to right center field. Case led off with a triple to right field and crossed home plate on Rector’s base hit.
Notables
- Elizabeth McCarthy (15-10) earned the win giving up two runs on eight hits, no walks and one strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.
- Lexi Shubert (19-5) took the loss throwing two-thirds of an inning and surrendered two runs on no hits, two walks and one strikeout.
- The Spartans outhit the Lancers 8-4.
- Case led Upstate with a 3-for-3 performance, including a double and a triple, with two runs scored.
- Rector added two hits and one RBI.
- Ansley Gilstrap, Karla Beasley and Kendsey Chappelear also posted one hit offensively.
- Four different Longwood players had one hit each while Walters contributed a game-high three RBI.