Man dead in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash along Powell Mill Road in Spartanburg County.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 3:30pm near County Road.

Troopers say a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria driving north lost control, crossed the center line, and was struck by an oncoming car.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of the Crown Victoria was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 47-year-old Glennis Ann Simpson.

The coroner says the cause of death is pending a forensic examination.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with injuries.