911 Tapes From Yanfeng Shooting Released

Fountain Inn, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators have released the 911 calls from an Upstate workplace shooting that happened in Fountain Inn two weeks ago.

Frantic callers flooded dispatchers to report the incident and ask for assistance. Authorities say David Butler, a worker at the plant, brought a gun to the facility. He has been charged in the case.

“The guy went out to the car to get the gun, came back in and him and the other person were actually wrestling with the gun,” one caller told a dispatcher.

That call initially rolled over to Greenville County Dispatch Call Center and had to be routed to Laurens County dispatchers because the incident happened in that jurisdiction. Officials say because so many emergency calls are made on cell phones these days, it’s not uncommon for this to happen.

“If you’re in between jurisdiction sometimes, it’ll hit off a tower that not in the jurisdiction where the incident happened,” said Sgt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Yanfeng is less than a mile away from the Greenville County line. Officials recommend callers tell the dispatcher where they are in addition to reporting the emergency.