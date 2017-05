WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Dispatch confirms Woodruff Police responded to a shooting on West Georgia Road (SC-101) early Sunday morning.

Dispatch says the call came in at 1:47 a.m. Multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.

A caller who says he lives nearby tells 7 News he heard 10-15 gunshots.

Woodruff Police are responding, along with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

